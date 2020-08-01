Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha records highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases, toll mounts to 187

Odisha now has 12,736 active cases, while 20,518 patients have recovered from the contagion so far, the department said. Saturdays 1,602 new cases is considered as the highest ever single day spike in the state so far as Odisha had reported 1,594 fresh positive cases on July 23.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:42 IST
Odisha records highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases, toll mounts to 187

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday pushing the state's tally to 33,479 Saturday and the toll rose to 187 with 10 more deaths, a health department official said. The 10 fresh fatalities were reported from four districts. Ganjam reported the highest five deaths, three in Khurda and one each in Gajapati and Sundergarh districts, the official said.

Ganjam district, which has emerged as Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda which reported 25 deaths, he said. Apart from the 10 fatalities, another 30-year-old COVID-19 positive male patient of Nayagarh district died due to acute chronic kidney disease and septic shock.

With this, the number of COVID-19 positive patients succumbing to other reasons has gone up to 38 in the state, the official said. Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres, he said adding contact tracing and follow up action have been initiated.

The districts reporting high numbers of fresh cases include Ganjam (308), Khurda (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108). Odisha now has 12,736 active cases, while 20,518 patients have recovered from the contagion so far, the department said.

Saturdays 1,602 new cases is considered as the highest ever single day spike in the state so far as Odisha had reported 1,594 fresh positive cases on July 23. Seven of the states 30 districts presently have a caseload of more than 1,000. Ganjam tops the list with 10,672 cases followed by Khurda-4485 and Cuttack-2125 cases.

The state on Friday conducted 14,135 sample tests taking the total corona tests to 5,28,708, he said..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for poaching peacock

Two persons were arrested on early Saturday for allegedly poaching a peacock in Dhanadi forest area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. A 12-bore gun, two bullets, knives, and a vehicle have been seized from their possession.The accused Su...

Deepa moves HC, challenges proposed acquisition of 'Veda Nilayam'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas legal heir J Deepa has moved the Madras High Court, challenging the proposed acquisition of Veda Nilayam her late aunts Poes Garden residence by the Tamil Nadu government to convert it into a...

Patnaik inaugurates two COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district, which has emerged as the hotspot of the disease in the state. The district has so far reported 99 coronavirus deaths and more ...

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday. He needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumachers Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020