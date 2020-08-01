Mask-sanitiser prices: Maha panel to give report in 3 days

A four-member committee set up tocontrol prices of masks and sanitisers amid the coronavirusoutbreak will give its report in the next three days,Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday

In a statement, he said the prices of both items needto be capped to give relief to people as demand for both haveincreased significantly

"The state would fix a maximum price for masks andsanitisers," Tope said.