MMRDA official falls to death, suicide angle being probed

It was being probed if Kulwendra Singh Kapur, the deceased, committed suicide, said an official from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station. Kapur was director (systems) at the MMRDA. Officials of BKC police station were conducting further probe, it added. Kapur was appointed in the MMRDA in July 2019 and before that he was working with the Western Railways, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:31 IST
The MMRDA said in a statement that he was found unconscious on Friday night by a security guard of the building where he lived in official quarters. Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

A senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official died hereafter allegedly falling from his fourth-story apartment, the police said on Saturday. It was being probed if Kulwendra Singh Kapur, the deceased, committed suicide, said an official from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station.

Kapur was director (systems) at the MMRDA. The MMRDA said in a statement that he was found unconscious on Friday night by a security guard of the building where he lived in official quarters.

"Immediately he was rushed to Hinduja hospital at Mahim by officers of MMRDA and his wife and son. Hospital authorities declared him brought dead," it said. Officials of BKC police station were conducting the further probe, it added.

Kapur was appointed in the MMRDA in July 2019 and before that, he was working with the Western Railways, it said. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev said Kapur's sudden demise was a big loss for the organisation.

