Puttige seer recovers from Covid

Swami Sugunendra Teertha, chief of the Udupi Puttige mutt who was under treatment for Covid-19 infection for the last 12 days at the private KMC hospital in Manipal here, was discharged on Saturday after recovery. He was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after he tested positive for the virus.

He was discharged after getting fully cured, a release from the Puttige mutt in Udupi said. While thanking the people who prayed for the Swamis speedy recovery, the mutt asked devotees not to visit him for the next two weeks as he will be under rest.