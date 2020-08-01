Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi pujan of Ram temple fulcrum of national glory: VHP

No one can tarnish this fulcrum of national glory." "The Hindu society fought continuously for 492 years for the temple of Sri Ram at Ayodhya, and it was the result of this one of its kind cultural freedom struggle that this resolve is going to materialise soon," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:08 IST
Bhumi pujan of Ram temple fulcrum of national glory: VHP
Ahead of the August 5 event, Jain at a press conference said "the bhumi pujan for the Ram temple is a glorious moment for the country. No one can tarnish this fulcrum of national glory." Image Credit: ANI

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday said the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a glorious moment for the country

"With the construction of this temple, the nationality of Indians cannot be now linked to any foreign invader and it will be defined by the inspiring narratives of the patriarchs and matriarchs of the nation such as Lord Shri Ram," VHP's central joint general secretary Surendra Jain said

Ahead of the August 5 event, Jain at a press conference said "the bhumi pujan for the Ram temple is a glorious moment for the country. No one can tarnish this fulcrum of national glory."

"The Hindu society fought continuously for 492 years for the temple of Sri Ram at Ayodhya, and it was the result of this one of its kind cultural freedom struggle that this resolution is going to materialise soon," he said. Jain said, "proponents of divisive, disruptive and discordant politics of pseudo-secularism were trying to frustrate the country's self-esteem, cultural underpinning and bedrock."

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Governor inaugurates 7-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a seven-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers through a digital platform on Saturday.The workshop will aim to train teachers as counsellors, who can counsel stude...

Ireland recovers to reach 212-9 against England in 2nd ODI

Ireland overcame another poor start against England to finish on 212-9 at the Rose Bowl in the second one-day international on Saturday. Ireland won the toss and fell to 91-6 at the Rose Bowl before Curtis Campher led the recovery. Campher,...

Former SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Saturday in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Singh...

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries due to coronavirus

Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020