Elderly couple ends life fearing coronavirus

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): Suspecting that they had contracted COVID-19, an elderly couple allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday, police said. Based on investigation, the police said thecouple, aged 63 and 60,had been suffering from health issues for the past few days and thought theyhad contracted coronavirus.

Fearing theirchildren and grand-children would also be afflicted with the disease, the couple consumed pesticide, they said. The two were found lying dead in their house by one of their sons when he went to see them, the police said.

On being informed, a police team went to the scene and found a note saying the couple had resorted to the extreme step after suffering from fever and cold, which they thought were due to coronavirus. A case has been registered and the bodies have been shiftedfor an autopsy, the police added.