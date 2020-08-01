Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases in AP in less than a fortnight

In all 2,461 people from other states and 434 foreign returnees tested positive for coronavirus after Unlock 1.0. Of the 13 districts in the state, seven crossed the 10,000 mark each in the total number of COVID-19 cases as on August 1, with East Godavari topping the chart with 21,271.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:25 IST
Meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases in AP in less than a fortnight

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a meteoric rise in the numbers related to COVID-19 in less than a fortnight as the state has now climbed to the third spot behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country. From March 12 when it reported the first coronavirus case, AP took a long time till June 24 to go past the 10,000 mark and July 20 to cross 50,000 total cases, but the aggregate rocketed to 1,50,209 by August 1.

In just the last 13 days, the state registered a staggering 96,485 cases with 39,912 coming in only the past four days. By July 20, a total of 13,49,112 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent.

But the infection positivity rate shot up to 7.46 per cent on August 1 with the addition of just 6,63,461 tests in 13 days. The government has maintained that the increase in cases was due to more number of tests being conducted.

From July 20 to August 1, the state also saw the COVID-19 toll jump from 696 to 1,407, an increase of 711, while the number of active cases rose by 43,388 after 52,386 patients got cured. The COVID-19 recovery rate improved from 45.10 per cent to 51 per cent during the period while the mortality rate dipped from 1.30 per cent to 0.94 per cent, despite the spurt in number of deaths.

Government authorities attributed the exponential surge in COVID-19 virulence in AP to those coming from other states and countries after Unlock 1.0, but the last such cases (10) were reported on July 17. In all 2,461 people from other states and 434 foreign returnees tested positive for coronavirus after Unlock 1.0.

Of the 13 districts in the state, seven crossed the 10,000 mark each in the total number of COVID-19 cases as on August 1, with East Godavari topping the chart with 21,271. Incidentally, East Godavari was the first to cross the 10,000 cases mark on July 23 and has since added 11,233, the largest in the state thus far, though other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam are fast catching up.

PTI DBV APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Delhi now 12th among states, UTs in number of active COVID-19 cases: Jain

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social ...

Two more die in Bihar floods, heavy rains affect 1.90 lakh people in UP

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 13 on Saturday after two fresh casualties were reported, while floodwaters of the overflowing rivers in Uttar Pradesh affected 331 villages and about 1.90 lakh people following heavy rains. The In...

Maharashtra Governor inaugurates 7-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a seven-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers through a digital platform on Saturday.The workshop will aim to train teachers as counsellors, who can counsel stude...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020