Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forest officials tranferred after alleged custodial death

Mathayi's family members allege that the matter was custodial death and demanded justice. His wifeSheebahad earlier told the media that he was taken out of his home in Chittar, Pathanamthitta, by a few officials of the Forest Department on Tuesday.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:42 IST
Forest officials tranferred after alleged custodial death

The Kerala Forest Department on Saturday transferred seven officials following allegations with regard to the death of a person who was taken into custody by them earlier this week. Mathayi (41) was found dead in a well on his farm near here on July 28, hours after he was picked up by the forest officialsfor questioning regarding the destruction of a camera set up by the department for animal-spotting.

The department had claimed that the camera was destroyed in order to cover up the dumping of waste from Mathayi's farmhouse. The department has transferred seven officials, including the Vadasserikkara Range Officer Venugopal.

Deputy Range Officer of Chittar Forest division R Rajesh Kumar, other forest officers - A K Pradeep Kumar, N Santhosh, V M Lekshmi, T Anil Kumar and tribal watcher E Pradeep Kumar were transferred, the department said in an order issued by the Additional Chief Conservator of Forest. The southern region forest conservator had filed a report to the department on the lapses made by the officers, including the range officer, that Mathai was taken for evidence-gathering without registering a case.

The postmortem report said Mathayi had drowned. The report further said there were no marks of assault on the body.

"However, we need to wait for the forensic examination of internal organs to finalise the cause of his death. There is one broken arm and is suspected to have caused when he fell into the well," a senior police official told PTI. Mathayi's family members allege that the matter was custodial death and demanded justice.

His wifeSheebahad earlier told the media that he was taken out of his home in Chittar, Pathanamthitta, by a few officials of the Forest Department on Tuesday. Hours later, she and her two children were informed that Mathayi was found dead in a well on his farm located 10 km from his home.

PTI RRT NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Horse racing Champion jockey Mellor dies aged 83Three-times champion jockey Stan Mellor - the first to ride 1,000 winners over jumps during a celebrated career - has died aged 83, the Br...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Delhi now 12th among states, UTs in number of active COVID-19 cases: Jain

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020