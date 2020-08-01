Why shall we ask for CBI inquiry, Bihar police capable of probing Sushant's suicide case: DGP

Amid growing demand for a CBI probe into suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar police chief Gupteswar Pandey on Saturday said why would they seek a probe by the central agency when the state police was capable enough to investigate the matter. He, however, said that if father of the deceased, who has lodged a complaint in his son's death, feels dissatisfied with the Bihar police probe he can ask for a CBI probe.

"Why would we ask for a CBI probe. Bihar police is capable of probing the caseif his (Sushant's) father feels he is not satisfied with our investigation he can ask for a CBI probe," Pandey told reporters here. The chorus for handing over the inquiry to the premier probe agency into the actor's death is growing with parties cutting across the political lines in Bihar, raising demand for a CBI inquiry to bring out truth.

The DGP dismissed the allegations of misbehaviour with the visiting Bihar police team in Mumbai as "rumours", and said the police there are assisting them. The local police there helped the sleuths reach its destinations, the DGP said.

Pandey said if need arises, an IPS officer from the state can be sent to Mumbai to lead the probe. On the actor's rumoured girlfriend, charged in the FIR for abetment of suicide, Pandey said the Bihar police have not yet been able to "locate" her.

"We are unable to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty). We are trying to locate her, Pandey said in reply to a question by media persons whether Bihar police have served any notice to the absconding actress to meet and talk to her in connection with the case. Asked whether any lookout notice has been issued against the actress or the Bihar police trying to arrest her, Pandey said, "this is quite an early stage of investigation".

"I can not tell you everything about the investigation. But, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who was not only the son of Bihar but of Hindustan. Entire nations sentiments and emotions are attached with him," he said.

Talking about the progress in the probe, he said the Bihar police has recorded statements of a number of persons. "Our team is camping in Mumbai. It has already examined and recorded the statement of Rajput's close friend Mahesh Shetty.

"It also recorded the statement of his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his sister Mitu Singh, cook Ashok, Niraj, and Dr Chavda (Dr Kersi Chavda), who treated Sushant for depression", Pandey said. Some more persons will be examined in connection with the alleged suicide, he added.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide in his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Pandey said the Bihar police wants all medico-legal evidence related to the case handed over to it, asserting that it will bring out the truth at the earliest.

A four-member team of the state police is in Mumbai to probe the suicide after it registered an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station here on July 25 based on a complaint lodged by Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh. "Our team had a meeting with Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Friday evening. The DCP assured of cooperation... Initially, there was some confusion and non-cooperation", Pandey said.

Pandey said the Bihar police wants the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe. The Bihar police also wants details of those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they have said in their statements, the top police chief said.