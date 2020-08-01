Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why shall we ask for CBI inquiry, Bihar police capable of probing Sushant's suicide case: DGP

Amid growing demand for a CBI probe into suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar police chief Gupteswar Pandey on Saturday said why would they seek a probe by the central agency when the state police was capable enough to investigate the matter.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:44 IST
Why shall we ask for CBI inquiry, Bihar police capable of probing Sushant's suicide case: DGP

Amid growing demand for a CBI probe into suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar police chief Gupteswar Pandey on Saturday said why would they seek a probe by the central agency when the state police was capable enough to investigate the matter. He, however, said that if father of the deceased, who has lodged a complaint in his son's death, feels dissatisfied with the Bihar police probe he can ask for a CBI probe.

"Why would we ask for a CBI probe. Bihar police is capable of probing the caseif his (Sushant's) father feels he is not satisfied with our investigation he can ask for a CBI probe," Pandey told reporters here. The chorus for handing over the inquiry to the premier probe agency into the actor's death is growing with parties cutting across the political lines in Bihar, raising demand for a CBI inquiry to bring out truth.

The DGP dismissed the allegations of misbehaviour with the visiting Bihar police team in Mumbai as "rumours", and said the police there are assisting them. The local police there helped the sleuths reach its destinations, the DGP said.

Pandey said if need arises, an IPS officer from the state can be sent to Mumbai to lead the probe. On the actor's rumoured girlfriend, charged in the FIR for abetment of suicide, Pandey said the Bihar police have not yet been able to "locate" her.

"We are unable to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty). We are trying to locate her, Pandey said in reply to a question by media persons whether Bihar police have served any notice to the absconding actress to meet and talk to her in connection with the case. Asked whether any lookout notice has been issued against the actress or the Bihar police trying to arrest her, Pandey said, "this is quite an early stage of investigation".

"I can not tell you everything about the investigation. But, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput who was not only the son of Bihar but of Hindustan. Entire nations sentiments and emotions are attached with him," he said.

Talking about the progress in the probe, he said the Bihar police has recorded statements of a number of persons. "Our team is camping in Mumbai. It has already examined and recorded the statement of Rajput's close friend Mahesh Shetty.

"It also recorded the statement of his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his sister Mitu Singh, cook Ashok, Niraj, and Dr Chavda (Dr Kersi Chavda), who treated Sushant for depression", Pandey said. Some more persons will be examined in connection with the alleged suicide, he added.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide in his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Pandey said the Bihar police wants all medico-legal evidence related to the case handed over to it, asserting that it will bring out the truth at the earliest.

A four-member team of the state police is in Mumbai to probe the suicide after it registered an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station here on July 25 based on a complaint lodged by Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh. "Our team had a meeting with Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Friday evening. The DCP assured of cooperation... Initially, there was some confusion and non-cooperation", Pandey said.

Pandey said the Bihar police wants the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe. The Bihar police also wants details of those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they have said in their statements, the top police chief said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Horse racing Champion jockey Mellor dies aged 83Three-times champion jockey Stan Mellor - the first to ride 1,000 winners over jumps during a celebrated career - has died aged 83, the Br...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Delhi now 12th among states, UTs in number of active COVID-19 cases: Jain

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020