Bedi approves file for disbursing Rs 59.3 Cr as aid for the aged due for June and July

A release from office of Lt Governor highlighting the clearance of government files relating to various proposals submitted by the government during the last one week also said that the monthly assistance for financial aid to the destitute persons would be disbursed to benefit 1,54,847 persons in the Union Territory. The clearance of the amount retrospectively for the two months has been facilitated after the budget for fiscal 2020-2021 was passed in the Assembly on July 25.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi approved on Saturday the government`s file for disbursement of Rs 59.5 crore to the aged and destitute people and the amount due for June and July would be disbursed in two instalments to beneficiaries. A release from office of Lt Governor highlighting the clearance of government files relating to various proposals submitted by the government during the last one week also said that the monthly assistance for financial aid to the destitute persons would be disbursed to benefit 1,54,847 persons in the Union Territory.

The clearance of the amount retrospectively for the two months has been facilitated after the budget for fiscal 2020-2021 was passed in the Assembly on July 25. The Lt Governor had since given her assent to the Appropriation Bill enabling earmarking of funds for departments to go ahead with the implementation of various schemes during the fiscal 2020-2021.PTI Cor BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

