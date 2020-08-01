Mandi-Kullu NH blocked after landslide in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) The Mandi-Kullu National Highway was blocked due to landslide following rains at Jhiri village in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday, police said. Machinery has been deployed but big boulders have come down, they added. The road will remain closed for the night, polcie said, adding that the traffic had been diverted through Bajaura-Kataula for light vehicles only.