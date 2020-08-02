TMC minister condoles Amar Singh's death
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, and said he lost a "great personal friend".PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 01:03 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, and said he lost a "great personal friend". Mukherjee, also a senior West Bengal minister, said that he knew Amar Singh for a long time, since his days in Kolkata as a member of the Chhatra Parishad, students wing of the West Bengal Congress.
We were very close friends, and whenever he used to come to Kolkata, even after becoming a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party, he used to either meet me or call me up. He had a unique ability to make friends across the political spectrum. Today I have lost a great personal friend," Mukherjee said. Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.
