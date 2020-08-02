Two arrested for murder of friend in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly murdering their friend. The victim was reportedly killed by strangulation. "We were notified regarding a body on July 27. There were strangulation marks around the neck," said Ajit Tiwari, Station Incharge of Shajapur police station. "A post mortem report confirmed the police's suspicion of the victim's death being caused by strangulation," he added.

The victim, identified as Dharmendra, was known to the two accused, Kamal and Rameshwar. Upon being questioned, they admitted that Dharmendra was friend with Kamal. Unknown to the victim, the accused had lost around Rs 2.5 lakhs which they had invested while playing the online sports betting game, Dream 11.

To recover their losses, Kamal and Rameshwar hatched a plan to deceive the victim, in which they first applied for an ATM card in the victim's name and his account. When the card was delivered, Kamal received the card from the postman without informing Dharmendra. To get the OTP number without the knowledge of the victim, the two accused lured him into a field at night and got him drunk. Afterwards, they allegedly strangled Dharmendra to death in the field from where the body was recovered, the police informed.

"Before being arrested, the accused managed to withdraw Rs 20,000 from Dharmendra's account," he added. The accused were tracked by the cyber cell team through card transaction.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) has been lodged against them.(ANI)