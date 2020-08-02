Following are the top stories at 1300 hours on Sunday: NATION DEL14 UP-VIRUS-LD MINISTER UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19 Lucknow: UP's Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. DEL2 SINOINDIA-TALKS Indian, Chinese commanders to hold talks on Sunday on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese military commanders will hold a fresh round of negotiations on Sunday to finalise modalities for taking forward the disengagement process on friction points like Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 54,000 COVID-19 cases in India in single day, total tally crosses 17 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL12 UP-KIDNAPPING-CBI-PROBE UP govt to recommend CBI probe in lab technician murder case Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician in Kanpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday. DEL7 EDUCATION POLICY-MID DAY MEALS New Education Policy: Breakfast for school children besides mid-day meals New Delhi: The mid-day meals provided to students in government or aided schools should be supplemented by breakfast, the new National Education Policy (NEP) has proposed. CAL3 BH-LD LEGISLATURE-MONSOON SESSION Day-long, truncated monsoon session of Bihar legislature on Monday Patna: The two Houses of Bihar legislature will meet here on Monday for a truncated, one-day monsoon session, which could be the last for the state assembly whose term expires in November.

BOM2 GJ-IPS TRANSFERS 74 IPS transfers in Guj; Ahmedabad, Surat get new top cops Ahmedabad: In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 74 IPS officers and appointed new police chiefs of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN TN in total shutdown on Sunday Chennai: Tamil Nadu went on a total shutdown mode on Sunday with the government imposing intense curbs as part of its anti-coronavirus measures, leaving main roads deserted while most shops, barring pharmacies, remained closed.

BUSINESS DCM11 BIZ-MARUTI SUZUKI COVID-19 impact: Rise in number of first-time buyers, additional purchase, says Maruti Suzuki New Delhi: The percentage of first-time buyers and additional car buying have increased in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as customers prefer personal mobility over public transport, according to a senior official of Maruti Suzuki India. DCM5 BIZ-DISCOMS-DUES Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 47 pc to Rs 1.33 lakh cr in June New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms rose over 47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in June 2020, reflecting stress in the sector.

FOREIGN FGN7 VIRUS-PAK-CASES COVID-19: Pakistan reports 553 new patients, tally stands at 279,669 Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded 553 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 279,699, officials said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain RDM RDM.