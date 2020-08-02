Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DCM5 BIZ-DISCOMS-DUES Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 47 pc to Rs 1.33 lakh cr in June New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms rose over 47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in June 2020, reflecting stress in the sector. FOREIGN FGN7 VIRUS-PAK-CASES COVID-19: Pakistan reports 553 new patients, tally stands at 279,669 Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded 553 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 279,699, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours on Sunday: NATION DEL14 UP-VIRUS-LD MINISTER UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19 Lucknow: UP's Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. DEL2 SINOINDIA-TALKS Indian, Chinese commanders to hold talks on Sunday on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese military commanders will hold a fresh round of negotiations on Sunday to finalise modalities for taking forward the disengagement process on friction points like Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 54,000 COVID-19 cases in India in single day, total tally crosses 17 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL12 UP-KIDNAPPING-CBI-PROBE UP govt to recommend CBI probe in lab technician murder case Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician in Kanpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday. DEL7 EDUCATION POLICY-MID DAY MEALS New Education Policy: Breakfast for school children besides mid-day meals New Delhi: The mid-day meals provided to students in government or aided schools should be supplemented by breakfast, the new National Education Policy (NEP) has proposed. CAL3 BH-LD LEGISLATURE-MONSOON SESSION Day-long, truncated monsoon session of Bihar legislature on Monday Patna: The two Houses of Bihar legislature will meet here on Monday for a truncated, one-day monsoon session, which could be the last for the state assembly whose term expires in November.

BOM2 GJ-IPS TRANSFERS 74 IPS transfers in Guj; Ahmedabad, Surat get new top cops Ahmedabad: In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 74 IPS officers and appointed new police chiefs of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN TN in total shutdown on Sunday Chennai: Tamil Nadu went on a total shutdown mode on Sunday with the government imposing intense curbs as part of its anti-coronavirus measures, leaving main roads deserted while most shops, barring pharmacies, remained closed.

BUSINESS DCM11 BIZ-MARUTI SUZUKI COVID-19 impact: Rise in number of first-time buyers, additional purchase, says Maruti Suzuki New Delhi: The percentage of first-time buyers and additional car buying have increased in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as customers prefer personal mobility over public transport, according to a senior official of Maruti Suzuki India. DCM5 BIZ-DISCOMS-DUES Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 47 pc to Rs 1.33 lakh cr in June New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms rose over 47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in June 2020, reflecting stress in the sector.

FOREIGN FGN7 VIRUS-PAK-CASES COVID-19: Pakistan reports 553 new patients, tally stands at 279,669 Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded 553 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 279,699, officials said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain RDM RDM.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020