Saddened by demise of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, noting that she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. The 62-year-old minister for Technical Education succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow
“Saddened by the untimely demise of Smt Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers,” Kovind tweeted. PTI AKV AKV DVDV
