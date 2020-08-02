Assam Police nabs COVID-19 positive prisoner who escaped from hospital
Murmu had escaped from the hospital by breaking a window of the ward, he said. The prisoner is being brought to Kokrajhar, where he will be tested again for COVID-19 before a decision is taken on where to lodge him..PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:44 IST
A rape-accused coronavirus positive prisoner, who had managed to escape from a hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar district, was arrested on Sunday from Lungshun area along the Indo-Bhutan border, police said. The prisoner had escaped from Kokrajhar's RNB Civil Hospital on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan said.
Sukla Murmu, hailing from neighbouring Chirang district, was charged with rape and lodged in Kokrajhar Jail since May 5. He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 25, the SP said. Murmu had escaped from the hospital by breaking a window of the ward, he said.
The prisoner is being brought to Kokrajhar, where he will be tested again for COVID-19 before a decision is taken on where to lodge him..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kokrajhar district
- Assam
- Bhutan
- Indo
- Chirang
- Rakesh Roshan
ALSO READ
Assam floods: Rahul appeals to Cong workers to provide help to those affected
76 dead, nearly 54 lakh affected due to Assam floods
Assam floods: Death toll rises to 79
Assam govt prohibits inter-district movement of people from July 22
Assam Govt announces Unlock partially in Kamprup Metropolitan district from Monday