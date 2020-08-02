Left Menu
COVID-19: Hyderabad International Airport gets 'mass fever screening system'

The Central Government has given mass fever screening system to the Hyderabad International Airport in an attempt to enhance the efficacy of the screening process.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:59 IST
Central Government gives mass fever screening system to Hyderabad International Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Government has given mass fever screening system to the Hyderabad International Airport in an attempt to enhance the efficacy of the screening process. "The new thermal scanner is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention," read an official press note by the airport.

With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), the scanner provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature while simplifying operations and minimising handling. The Ministry of Health in coordination with the Asian Development Bank has provided the airport with a state-of-the-art thermal scanner which has been funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"We are thankful to the Health Ministry in having this modern equipment installed at the Hyderabad International Airport. With this facility, it makes the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round the clock, a little easier," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL). "The new top-end mass fever scanner at the airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput," said Dr Anuradha Medoju, Senior Regional Director of the State Health Department.

The Hyderabad International Airport continues to handle the international relief flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). All international arrival passengers and airline crew undergo mandatory health screening to identify symptomatic passengers. Hyderabad International Airport has handled around 40,000 international arrivals passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic from May onwards. (ANI)

