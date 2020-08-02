Left Menu
Development News Edition

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

The release of water has affected over 1.50 lakh people and damaged 171 houses, he said, adding National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the area to rescue people. "Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 15:14 IST
Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over 1.50 lakh people and damaged 171 houses, he said, adding National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in the area to rescue people.

"Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people," Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said. He added that 61 villages located in Kaisarganj, Mahsi and Mihipurva tehsils with a population of over 1.50 lakh have been affected. "The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service," Pandey said.

He also said 48 medical teams along with veterinary teams have also been deployed for relief work. Medical facilities, vaccination of animals, tarpaulin sheets and food packets are being distributed, he added.

"About 3.15 lakh cusec water was released into rivers from Sharda, Girijapuri and Saryu barrages. The levels of rivers at these places were below the danger mark, but Ghagara was flowing 108 centimetres above the danger mark at Elgin bridge. Along with the barrages, the embankments are also being constantly monitored," said Executive Engineer (Flood) Shobit Kushwaha..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Book to offer insight into minds of India's young politicians

A new book will give readers a snapshot of contemporary Indian politics through interviews of 20 of the countrys most prominent next-generation politicians. Titled India Tomorrow Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders...

NEP 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education: CPI

By Joymala Bagchi The Communist Party of India CPI has stated that the National Education Policy NEP 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education system.Concluding Dravida Munnetra Kazhagams DMK...

Lockdown in Bengal on day of bhumi pujan in Ayodhya reflects TMC's anti-Hindu mindset: BJP

The BJP on Sunday slammed the Bengal government for its decision to clamp total lockdown on August 5 - the day scheduled for bhumi pujan groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya for the Ram temple - contending that it reflected the anti-Hindu min...

To ensure combat readiness, BSF officers undergo physical efficiency test

Border Security Force BSF officers underwent a FPET Field Physical Efficiency Test that involved running, ropework and clearing obstacles at the BSF Chhawla Camp in the national capital on Sunday. BSF director general S S Deswal was present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020