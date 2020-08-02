Left Menu
Nitish releases book by Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Kumar released the book titled "Siyasat Me Sadashayta" at his official residence, 1 Aney Marg here. The book published by Bihar Assembly Secretariat is a compilation of Choudhary's views, three dozen articles on different important issues and his life journey, an official release said, adding that book also reflects the different aspects of Choudhary's personality.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday released a book - a compilation of articles, views and life journey - of Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Kumar released the book titled "Siyasat Me Sadashayta" at his official residence, 1 Aney Marg here.

The book published by Bihar Assembly Secretariat is a compilation of Choudhary's views, three dozen articles on different important issues and his life journey, an official release said, adding that book also reflects the different aspects of Choudhary's personality. Choudhary - while mentioning about the chief minister's merits and his works - wrote that "If anyone wants to look for human quality in a leader, one can remember Nitish Kumar in times of disaster. When the ruler remains awake to maintain peace in the society, only then people sleep at night with all ease and comfort." It also mentions about various developmental works in different sectors and welfare measures taken by Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the release said, adding that the book also mentioned about the special bonding between Kumar and Choudhary.

The readers especially politicians and law students will benefit and be able to enhance their knowledge about politics, society and Constitution after going through around three dozens of articles written by Choudhary in the book, the release said. The book "Siyasat Me Sadashayta" has also talked about various other important activities of assembly, successful completion of 6th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Prohibition law, debate on climate change, reforms in the procedure and business advisory rules of the assembly.

The book is compiled and edited by senior journalist Arvind Sharma while its preface has been written by another senior journalist Vinod Bandhu..

