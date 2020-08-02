Left Menu
Hubballi Railway museum to enthral visitors from Aug 5

The Railway Museum at Hubballi will be opened for the public from August 5.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:05 IST
Hubballi Railway museum to enthral visitors from Aug 5
A visual from the Railway Museum at Hubballi. . Image Credit: ANI

The Railway Museum at Hubballi will be opened for the public from August 5. "The Railway Museum at Hubballi is first of its kind in North Karnataka and second in South Western Railway after historic Mysuru Rail Museum at Mysuru. It is centrally located next to second entry of Hubballi Railway Station on Gadag Road opposite to Central Railway Hospital. This museum is commissioned on July 31, 2020 and will be open to visitors from August 5. Wednesday," said the South Western Railway in a press release.

The Museum will be opened to the public from 5 August and entry will be free for the first five days i.e. up to August 9 with timings from 4 pm to 7 pm. The regular working hours for the museum from 11 August are as follows: Normal days (Tuesday to Friday) 12 noon to 7 pm. Weekends and public holidays, 12 noon to 8 pm. Every Monday is a holiday.

Entry ticket charges for adults (above 12 years) are Rs 20, child (5-12 years) Rs 10, less than 5 years free. Theatre coach: show timings (every one hour starting from 12 pm 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm) In group of 10 members each ticket Rs 10, show time 15 minutes.

Toy train ticket: (one trip) each ticket Rs 10. Three rounds of to and fro constitutes one trip. This museum is set to enthral visitors with its beautiful surroundings. The citizens in Hubbali-Dharwad and also visitors from all over the country and abroad can have a treat of Railway heritage items of yesteryear at railway museum at Hubballi, the press release said.

The museum aims at preserving and portraying the glorious heritage of various branches of Railways and the displaying the gradual evolution of advanced systems in all spheres of Railway working. At Hubballi Museum the artefacts are broadly arranged in three sections i.e., at the two cottages named Malaprabha and Ghataprabha and the outdoor section, it said. Elaborating, the Railways said the museum has Galaxy of Rolling Stock, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha cottages, Theatre Coach, Suruchi Cafeteria, Toy Train, Memorabilia Shop, Ticket Printing Machine, Model train run, and Children's Activity Room.

"A grand arch at the entrance welcomes one to the bygone era. Embellished with emblems of forerunners of South Western Railway that served this region which is Southern Mahratta Railway, Mysore and Southern Mahratta Railway. The welcome arch beckons visitors to explore the world of Railways," the press release added. (ANI)

