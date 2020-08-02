Left Menu
J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. "Eight persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said, adding all the deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

With the fresh deaths, the COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has risen to 396, of which 368 were from the valley and 28 were from the Jammu region, they said. Meanwhile, the union territory recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 21,416, the officials said.

While 206 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 238 persons were from the valley, they said. There are now 7,893 active cases in the union territory, while 13,127 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Sunday included 84 persons who had returned to the union territory recently. The officials said Udhampur district in Jammu region recorded the highest number of 69 new positive cases, followed by 65 in Jammu district.

