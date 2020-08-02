TN Dy CM, Khushbu wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for COVID-19. "Wishing an early recovery for our beloved Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amitshah Ji @AmitShah, who has been admitted in the hospital," Panneerselvam said in a tweet.

"My prayers are with him. Get well soon and continue your dedicated public service," the AIADMK Coordinator added. The 55 year-old Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and was getting hospitalized following the advice of doctors.

Sundar also wished Shah a speedy recovery. "Wishing our Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a very speedy recovery. Get well soon. Prayers for your recovery," she said in a tweet.