Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Governor Purohit tests positive for COVID-19; Advised home isolation

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19, but advised home isolation since his infection was mild, a city-based private hospital said on Sunday. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, adding the Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area here. "As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:29 IST
TN Governor Purohit tests positive for COVID-19; Advised home isolation

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19, but advised home isolation since his infection was mild, a city-based private hospital said on Sunday. The 80-year old Purohit was on self-isolation since July 29 after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin among others wished the Governor a speedy recovery. A bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where the Governor underwent further tests on Sunday, said he has been advised home isolation and a medical team would monitor him.

Purohit "tested positive for COVID-19," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the bulletin. "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, adding the Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area here.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added. Purohit had earlier gone on seven-day self-isolation on July 29 based on doctor's advice after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 84 security and fire services personnel deployed in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus on July 23, but the Governor's office had then said none of them came into contact with Purohit or senior officials. Palaniswami said he spoke to the Governor over phone.

"I wished the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit ji, a speedy recovery in his fight against #COVID_19 over phone. All our prayers and wishes for him," he tweeted. Paneerselvam said: "I pray Lord Almighty for the speedy recovery of Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit." Stalin, the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, also took to Twitter to wish Purohit a speedy recovery and expressed his desire that the governor resume his administrative work soon.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.With the heal...

Israel's Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them. Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May...

U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official

The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nations budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sun...

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Im not optimistic that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020