Noida: 105 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 5,431; active cases 886

The recovery rate of patients in the district dropped slightly to 82.89 per cent from 83.31 per cent on Saturday, 83.89 per cent on Friday, 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has 517 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 470 of those in category I (single COVID-19 case) and 47 category II (multiple cases), according to an official statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 5,431, official data showed. The number of active cases was 886 as 63 more patients were discharged in 24 hours since Saturday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

The number of active cases in the district showed a steady rise this week. There were 846 cases on Saturday, up from 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, the data showed. So far, 4,502 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second-highest among the districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow where 4,559 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with a mortality rate of 0.79 per cent, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients in the district dropped slightly to 82.89 per cent from 83.31 per cent on Saturday, 83.89 per cent on Friday, 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has 517 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 470 of those in category I (single COVID-19 case) and 47 category II (multiple cases), according to an official statement. In or out movement in containment zones, except for medical staff and essential services' personnel, is prohibited, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth in the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum number of 4,012 active cases are in Lucknow, followed by 3,330 in Kanpur Nagar, 1,720 in Allahabad, 1,687 in Varanasi, 1,523 in Bareilly, 1,236 in Gorakhpur, 1,051 in Jaunpur and 1,002 in Ballia. There were 37,834 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,730 with 53 fatalities since Saturday. So far, 53,357 patients have recovered across the state, the official data showed.

