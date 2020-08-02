Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL70 VIRUS-LD LEADERS COVID19: Union Minister Amit Shah and TN Governor Purohit test positive; UP minister Kamal Rani Verma dies New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection on Sunday. DEL71 VIRUS-SHAH-WISHES BJP, opposition leaders wish Shah speedy recovery after he tests positive for coronavirus New Delhi: Top political leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised on Sunday. DEL57 VIRUS-LD BACHCHAN-NEGATIVE Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be quarantining at home. DEL54 NIA-KERALA-GOLD SMUGGLING NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday.

DEL69 CONG-RJ-PILOT Pilot must have conversation first: Cong on whether rebel leader can return New Delhi: After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he will embrace rebel Congressmen if they apologise to the "high command", the Congress on Sunday made it clear that Sachin Pilot must first spell out his position unequivocally and hold a conversation. DEL67 DEF-DHANOA INTERVIEW Rafales will provide India major advantage in Tibet in case of aerial combat: B S Dhanoa New Delhi: The Rafale aircraft will give India a strategic advantage in case of any aerial combat with China in the mountainous Tibet region as the fleet will be able to use the terrain to its advantage, destroy enemy air defence and incapacitate the surface-to-air missiles, former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (retd) B S Dhanoa said on Sunday.

By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL63 VIRUS-INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS-GUIDELINES Health ministry issues revised guidelines for international arrivals New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Sunday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from August 8. DEL62 UP-LD-INUNDATION Release of water by Nepal affects 61 villages in UP’s Bahraich Bahraich/Lucknow: Over 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday.

DEL48 CONG-NEP NEP misses fundamental goal of human development, expansion of knowledge: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the new National Education Policy misses the fundamental goal of human development and expansion of knowledge, noting that it is high on "catchwords" and "verbosity" but lacks critical finances and a coherent roadmap for implementation. CAL9 BH-FLOOD Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected Patna: The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Sunday as water from overflowing rivers inundated fresh areas, while a total of 53.67 lakh people across 14 districts were affected, the Disaster Management Department said here.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-MEDICAL-FOREIGN Medical aspirant seeks NEET exemption for overseas course, HC asks MCI to consider plea New Delhi: A medical aspirant who wishes to pursue studies abroad has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to direct the authorities to grant her an eligibility certificate without the pre-requisite NEET qualification, as the course is scheduled to commence soon in Uzbekistan. FOREGN FGN17 NEPAL-POLITICS Oli-Prachanda agree to meet on Monday to resolve their differences Kathmandu: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ have agreed to hold another round of talks on Monday as nearly three-hour long meeting on Sunday failed to resolve their differences, a media report said.

FGN15 AFGHAN-TROOPS-LD ISIS Afghan forces kill Pakistan-origin intelligence head of ISIS-Khorasan Kabul/Islamabad: Pakistan-origin intelligence head of terror group Islamic State's Khorasan unit (ISIL-K) has been killed by special forces near the eastern town of Jalalabad, according to the Afghan security agency. SPORTS SPD15 SPO-CRI-IPL-GC IPL GC Meet: Final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. By Kushan Sarkar