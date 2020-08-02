Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brij Kshetra's brick to be used during Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A brick made of Brij area soil will be among the bricks to be used for 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5 for the grand temple's construction in Ayodhya, said Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh (DRS).

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:19 IST
Brij Kshetra's brick to be used during Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya
Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A brick made of Brij area soil will be among the bricks to be used for 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5 for the grand temple's construction in Ayodhya, said Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh (DRS). While speaking to ANI, Gaur said that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has promised him to use "Rajat Shila" on August 5.

"We have handed over Rajat Shila to Nritya Gopal Das. This is made up of the sacred soil of Brij kshetra and water from the Yamuna river. We have given us this brick back after due rituals by saints and people of the Mathura region. Nritya Gopal Das ji has promised us to use the brick," Gaur said. "We are fortunate enough to get the chance to bring this brick which will be used in 'bhoomi pujan'. Whenever Brij people will visit Ayodhya they will feel a connection with this spot," he added.

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. According to the police, the security arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony have been put in place and people are being requested to refrain from gathering at a place.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients begins in Goa: Minister

The Goa government on Sunday said that plasma therapy treatment for critical patients of COVID- 19 has begun in the state. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made this announcement on Twitter.As committed to the people of Goa, we have sta...

Former UK minister and current MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party lawmaker, who has not been named as he is yet to be charged, is out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to The Sunday Times, the allegations of rape against the pa...

Raptors, Heat look to continue strong restarts

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors both feel good about their potential for making a deep playoff run entering Mondays meeting near Orlando. Both franchises pride themselves on playing stingy defensive and cohesive offense.Toronto entered t...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 668

Sikkim on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 668, an official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T. Bhutia said that East Sikkim has reported seven new positive cases and So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020