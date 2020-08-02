Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in BuldhanaPTI | Buldhana | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:23 IST
Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtra's Buldhana,police said
The car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgaon hit it near Kolori village at around6pm, said an official
"Four people died on the spot and one person sufferedgrievous injuries. Such was the impact that the bodies had tobe taken out using gas cutters," said the Khamgaon Ruralpolice official.
