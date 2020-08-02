Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtra's Buldhana,police said

The car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgaon hit it near Kolori village at around6pm, said an official

"Four people died on the spot and one person sufferedgrievous injuries. Such was the impact that the bodies had tobe taken out using gas cutters," said the Khamgaon Ruralpolice official.