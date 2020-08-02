Left Menu
TN cop suspended over suicide of man after alleged harassment

The victim, a painter, was jobless due to the lockdown and could not pay rent to his landlord for about three months following which the latter preferred a police complaint. The inspector from Puzhal police limits during enquiry allegedly harassed and roughed up the victim Srinivasan in front of his family following which he attempted self- immolation on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:55 IST
A police inspector has been suspended here after a 40 year-old man he allegedly roughed up died after setting himself ablaze, police said on Sunday. The victim, a painter, was jobless due to the lockdown and could not pay rent to his landlord for about three months following which the latter preferred a police complaint.

The inspector from Puzhal police limits during enquiry allegedly harassed and roughed up the victim Srinivasan in front of his family following which he attempted self- immolation on Saturday, police said. He was rushed to a city government hospital but succumbed to the injuries today, they said.

The inspector has since been placed under suspension. PMK founder S Ramadoss slammed the incident and demanded the arrest of the policeman concerned.

Many landlords were compassionate with tenants unable to pay their rent due to the lockdown-triggered job-loss but the house owner in this case making a police complaint was 'inhuman' and so was the response of the suspended policeman, he said in a statement. The PMK leader, whose party is an ally of the ruling AIADMK, demanded the state government pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the victim and bear the education expenses of his children.PTI CORR SA PTI PTI

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

