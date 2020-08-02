Noida: Missing man found dead in drain, unidentified body recovered from Yamuna

The body of a 45-year-old man, who had been missing for four days, was found in a drain, while a 35-year-old unidentified man was found dead in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, police said. Nawab alias Babloo (45) had gone missing on July 29 and his body was spotted during the day by locals in a sewer line in Sector 80 under Phase 2 police station area, on Sunday, officials said.

"The police were not informed about him going missing. The body was found on Sunday with its face disfigured. The identity was ascertained and the family of the deceased informed,” an official from the local police station said. In another incident, a body was found on the banks of the Yamuna river near Yakootpur village under Expressway police station area, the police said.

The body of the man, in his 30s, appears to have reached here after flowing from some other location, Expressway SHO Yogesh Malik said, adding the identification process was underway. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings were underway in both the cases, the police said.