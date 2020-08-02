Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pradhan (92) died in Mumbai on July 31.

In a letter to his wife Lopa, Gandhi said in his long and distinguished career in public service, Pradhan had contributed richly to many aspects of national life. She described Pradhan as an able administrator, experienced international official, a governor and a valued member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress chief said Pradhan was instrumental in the drafting of peace accords in Punjab, Assam and Mizoram. "In all these areas, he won widespread admiration for his wisdom, knowledge and experience. "He worked closely with my husband, who held him in high esteem and trusted his advice and judgment. I too shared that regard for Shri Pradhan. In his passing, India has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the national interest was always supreme," Gandhi said in her condolence letter.

Pradhan was a civil servant who served as the Union home secretary and governor of Arunachal Pradesh during the Rajiv Gandhi government.