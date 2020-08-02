Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:49 IST
Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pradhan (92) died in Mumbai on July 31.

In a letter to his wife Lopa, Gandhi said in his long and distinguished career in public service, Pradhan had contributed richly to many aspects of national life. She described Pradhan as an able administrator, experienced international official, a governor and a valued member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress chief said Pradhan was instrumental in the drafting of peace accords in Punjab, Assam and Mizoram. "In all these areas, he won widespread admiration for his wisdom, knowledge and experience. "He worked closely with my husband, who held him in high esteem and trusted his advice and judgment. I too shared that regard for Shri Pradhan. In his passing, India has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the national interest was always supreme," Gandhi said in her condolence letter.

Pradhan was a civil servant who served as the Union home secretary and governor of Arunachal Pradesh during the Rajiv Gandhi government.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of d...

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

The district administration of Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday denied reports that the blaze in Baghjan gas well has spread to other areas, and said that a fire in a farmland, about two km away from the Oil India Limiteds site, was caused by bu...

Jets still irked at Flames' Tkachuk entering Game 2

After sleeping on it, the Winnipeg Jets doubled down on the accusations that Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk intentionally injured Mark Scheifele during their Western Conference qualifying-round series opener. In the immediate afterm...

Bills CB Gaines opting out for family reasons

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines is opting out of the 2020 season for family reasons. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters the news on a Zoom call Sunday morning.Gaines, 28, is the second Buffalo player to opt out due to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020