Sikkim reports 8 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 658
Sikkim on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 658, an official said. Bhutia said that East Sikkim has reported seven new positive cases and South Sikkim one case. While 289 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the number of active cases remains at 368, he said.
Sikkim on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 658, an official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T. Bhutia said that East Sikkim has reported seven new positive cases and South Sikkim one case.
While 289 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the number of active cases remains at 368, he said. Sikkim has reported one casualty due to COVID-19, while four patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Bhutia added.
East Sikkim district has reported 471 cases followed by 144 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, the official said.
