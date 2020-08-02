Man who went missing found after few hours

A man who went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday morning was found after a few hours, police said. Arun went missing under suspicious circumstances when he went to buy items for his grocery shop, an officer said.

When Arun was coming back, he fell dizziness and got unconscious. After regaining consciousness, he found himself at Arnia area and then he informed his family members over phone, Inspector General (Meerut Range) Praveen Kumar said. It is likely that some of his acquaintance have seen him and taken him to Arnia for treatment. He is being questioned in detail, Kumar said.

His elder brother said Arun had fallen unconscious twice earlier due to health issues, the officer said. PTI CORR HMB.