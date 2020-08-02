Left Menu
Chhattisgarh govt to develop Turturiya, birthplace of Luv-Kush, as eco-tourism spot

Chhattisgarh's Turturiya, birthplace of Lord Rama and Sita's children, Luv and Kush will be developed as eco-tourism spot by the state government, according to an official release.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:39 IST
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh's Turturiya, birthplace of Lord Rama and Sita's children, Luv and Kush will be developed as eco-tourism spot by the state government, according to an official release. "Near Turturiya, there is a thousand-year-old Shiv Temple which will also be developed as tourist destination by Chhattisgarh Government. Lord Ram had spent some time of his exile in forest of Turturiya and it is believed that Luv-Kush were also born in this ashram. Plan has been chalked out to develop Turturiya as eco-tourism spot," the release stated.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government has chalked out the action place for developing the Turturiya's Valmiki Ashram as a religious tourism destination, same as Chandkhuri, the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya. "Likewise, action plan for developing another important location connected to the legend of Lord Ram i.e. Shivrinarayan area of Chhattisgarh has also been prepared. Shivrinarayan is the place, where Lord Ram had eaten the 'ber' tasted by Mata Shabri. Beautification of Valmiki Ashram in Turturiya area of Baloda Bazar district and the area around the ashram will be done," the release further stated.

A waterfront development on Mahanadi River near Narayanpur and Balmadehi River is also proposed, as per the release. Just like Turturiya, the state government has also made an action place for beautification and development of Shivrinarayan.

Along with Chandkhuri area of Raipur district, Turturiya and Shivrinarayan have also been included under Baghel's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path Project worth Rs 137.45 crores. "In the first phase of this mega project, nine locations will be developed and beautified. Total 75 such places have been identified in the state, where Lord Ram had spent time during his exile period," the release added. (ANI)

