Ranchi Press Club organises COVID-19 testing camp

A COVID-19 testing camp was organised at the Ranchi Press Club here on Sunday and samples of 70 journalists were collected, officials said. On the demand of scribes the Ranchi Press Club set up the camp in its premises, Club spokesperson Prabhat Singh said.

He said the samples were collected through rapid antigen kit. The camp was held under the supervision of Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr V B Prasad and COVID-19 in-charge Dr Vimlesh Singh, he said.