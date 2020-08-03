Left Menu
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive for COVID-19. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and working president of the state Congress Eshwar Khandre wished the chief minister a speedy recovery.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalized as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister was taken to the Manipal hospital at the Old Airport Road here, sources close to him said. Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his office-cum-residence were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative.

However, his latest test results were positive. Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the viral disease. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and working president of the state Congress Eshwar Khandre wished the chief minister a speedy recovery. Karnataka has recorded close to 1.35 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, of which 74,590 are active. The disease has claimed 2,496 lives in the southern state.

