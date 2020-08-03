2 injured in clash in Guntur, police say not political

Two persons sustained injuries in a clash between two groups of people in Chirumamilla village in Nadendla Mandal of Guntur district. The house of Katta Divya of Telugu Desam Party was attacked allegedly by YSRCP activists who the TDP camp claim did so because Divya did not withdraw her nomination to contest the MPTC seat in the local body elections, which was deferred due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two uncles of Divya and some others sustained injuries after they allegedly countered the attack on her house. Police, however, said that the clash was between some residents and some passersby.

Nadendla Sub-Inspector, K V Narayana Reddy told ANI, "There was a clash between residents and passersby of the street. Local people were playing on the road. Vehicular passengers asked them to clear the road, for which they denied. That lead to a clash between both the groups." The Sub-inspector said that no complaint has been registered in this incident as nobody came forward to do so. (ANI)