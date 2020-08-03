Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan', Rakshabandhan

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month and the occasion of Rakshabandhan. As the country is celebrating the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees underwent thermal screening and were seen wearing the facial masks as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus.

The temple authority sanitised the premises and installed hand sanitiser dispenser for the devotees coming to pay their visit. Speaking to ANI, temple authority told, "Prayers were offered on all five Mondays of 'Sawan' month and people were supportive throughout amid the pandemic."

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states. It is believed that on "Sawan ke somwar" (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)