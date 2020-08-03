Gyms reopen across Assam as government implements Unlock 3.0

Gymnasiums in Assam began operations on Monday after the state government issued guidelines for easing of lockdown restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. The announcement came, keeping in line with the 'Unlock 3.0' procedure recommended by the Union government following months of lockdown measures placed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Samir Paul, owner of Flexi gym in the city, said, "We are thankful to the government for having finally issued the orders to ease lockdown restrictions. We were quite excited today that people can finally return to exercise over here." Paul also said that constant sanitisation of the gym equipment was being done. He also said that masks were compulsory in order to be able to enter the gym and that social distancing was being strictly maintained.

"Though the government has not issued any specific orders to this effect, we still feel that these measures are of paramount importance," he added. Nipon Deka, who is a customer at the gym, said, "It feels good to be back here. The gym was closed for about 4 months."

"Now we will be able to lose all the weight we have piled on over these months," he concluded. (ANI)