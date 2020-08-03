Puducherry reports 178 new coronavirus cses

Puducherry has reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 3,982, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Monday.

The total count includes 1,515 active cases, 2,411 recoveries and 56 deaths.

As per the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Yanam reported the maximum number of active cases. (ANI)