Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19
My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet. The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.PTI SA SS PTI PTI PTIPTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:47 IST
Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine.
