Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's death: It is inappropriate, says Bihar CM about IPS officer's 'forcible' quarantine in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead a Special Investigation Team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:18 IST
Sushant's death: It is inappropriate, says Bihar CM about IPS officer's 'forcible' quarantine in Mumbai
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead a Special Investigation Team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar said when asked about Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), who is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case.

He also said the matter has been taken up with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. "He (Pandey) will himself speak to the authorities concerned," Kumar said.

When asked about whether he would himself have a word with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the Bihar chief minister said, "It is not a political matter. The issue at hand is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make all possible efforts to fulfil the same." He, however, ducked queries about recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter, the demand for which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor's sisters. The chief minister was approached by journalists at a park where he tied a 'rakhi' around a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He was flanked by key aides including his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, who has been vociferous in charging the Maharashtra government with non- cooperation with the Bihar police team. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 24.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand. Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

He also expressed frustration over the fact that on account of the "forcible" quarantine by municipal authorities, Tiwari will not be able to carry out the investigation..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares end lower; HSBC drags after profit slump

Hong Kong shares closed down on Monday on weak global sentiment, with U.S. lawmakers struggling to agree to a new stimulus plan, and after a bigger-than-expected drop in profit at HSBC pulled the banks shares sharply lower. At the close of...

Made in India Video Conferencing App 'Lauk' Launched

Respite to the privacy concerns, Lauk comes with an end-to-end encryption trully, a vocal for local call New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Senior Journalist turned Entrepreneur Anuranjan Jha has launched Lauk, a video conferencing and web ...

Masked messaging: Pandemic changes means of expression, ‘gags’ do the talking

Beneath this mask there is more than flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea, Mr. Creedy, and ideas are bulletproof, anarchist V tells corrupt politician Creedy as a pandemic ravages Europe in the 2005 film V for Vendetta. In 2020, the wo...

BCCI not to punish players if they admit to age fudging, two-year ban otherwise

The BCCI on Monday said it will grant amnesty to registered players who voluntarily declare any age fraud but those found to be in breach of the unusual scheme could be slapped with a two-year suspension. The measures will be applicable to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020