After Ayodhya, we hope movement for Kashi, Mathura won't be needed: Yugpurush Parmanand Giri Maharaj

Yugpurush Parmanand Giri Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday said that after the seating of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, he is eagerly awaiting the construction of Mathura Krishna janmabhoomi as well as Kashi Vishwanath temple.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:19 IST
Yugpurush Parmanand Giri Maharaj speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

He said that mosques at these sites were constructed as an "insult inflicted on Hindus" by invaders and needed to go. "We are waiting for Ram Lalla to have a seat. Till now our demand was Ayodhya, Mathura, Vishwanath teeno lenge ek saath (to take all three at once). Ek kaam hua hai Ram Lalla ka, hamein asha uske liye andolan nahi karna padega (we have been able to get Ram Lalla a temple, hopefully we won't have to launch a movement for the other two temples)" Giri said.

"Aware Muslims will think about this legitimate demand for the well-being of the nation. Those who are born here will know those who insulted Hindus came from abroad. So these symbols of insult should go," he added. Giri said what Ayodhya is to Ram, Kashi is for Shiva and Mathura for Lord Krishna.

"There was a time when Mughal rulers demolished temples. That time neither Congress nor the BJP was there. Then Sikh Panth Gurudas wrote that mosques were built on sites after demolishing temples. And as per Quran, prayers aren't accepted in illegally built mosques," the trustee said. "These mosques were not made for prayers but as an insult. So, symbols of insult should be removed. I believe these (mosques) at Kashi and Mathura should be removed. Like Ayodhya is to Ram, Kashi is for Shiv and Mathura is for Lord Krishna. So, these three places should be given to Hindus as a gesture for harmony. I believe this issue will come up," Giri added.

The trust member said that Ram Janmabhoomi movement has brought in a government that has resolved several issues and much will change once Lord Ram is on his seat. "There were saints who used to go Kashi Vishwanath and never went to Gyan Vapi despite the saying that darshan will be half complete. They used to say that they don't feel good. As the temple is behind and above is 'gumbad' and that it is not good for harmony," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. The apex court had, on November 9 last year, directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. PM Modi had on February 5 announced the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for construction of Ram Temple.

The trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

