Rajasthan govt transfers 88 IFS, RAS officers

The Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 57 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 31 officers of the Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS)

IFS Shruti Sharma has been posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Jaipur whereas in the transfers of RAS, Narendra Gupta has been posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Jaipur, as per an order of the Department of Personnel issued on Sunday night. Earlier on July 31, the government had transferred or redesignated 97 RAS officers.