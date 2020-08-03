Left Menu
Bihar SP quarantined, Cong's Nirupam attacks BMC, Mumbai cops

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday lashed out at the BMC and Mumbai police for placing a senior Bihar police officer who had come to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in quarantine and asked whether the two agencies had gone "mad".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:04 IST
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday lashed out at the BMC and Mumbai police for placing a senior Bihar police officer who had come to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in quarantine and asked whether the two agencies had gone "mad". Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC till August 15 at the State Reserve Police Force camp in Goregaon after he arrived in the metropolis on Sunday.

"Looks like the BMC and Mumbai Police have gone mad. They have quarantined till August 15 IPS officer Tiwari who arrived here to probe the Sushant Singh suicide case. How will the probe go on? The chief minister must intervene immediately," Nirupam, a former city Congress chief, said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said failure to help Tiwari continue with the probe would ensure the "suspicion on Mumbai police will deepen"..

