20 security personnel among 28 fresh COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; count rises to 902

Twenty-eight more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 902 on Monday, officials said. Twenty-one new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, while five fresh infections were registered in Ri-Bhoi and two in West Jaintia Hills districts, they said.

Of the new cases, 13 are Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, seven are from the armed forces and eight are civilians, the officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 633, while the number of recoveries has risen to 264 as five more people were cured of the disease.

Five COVID-19 patients have died till date, they said. East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 518, followed by Ri-Bhoi (55), East Jaintia Hills (17), West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills (16 each), West Khasi Hills (5), South West Garo Hills (4) and South Garo Hills (2), Health Services Director Aman War said.

East and North Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts are coronavirus-free at the moment, he said. Of the 518 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 226 are BSF personnel, 59 are from the armed forces and 233 are civilians, War said.

A total of 37,728 samples have been tested till Saturday, officials said, adding 24,344 residents of Meghalaya have returned to the state till date..