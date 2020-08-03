Vice President Naidu remembers Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan day

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he missed former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. M. Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Sushma Swaraj tying a rakhi around his wrist on Raksha Bandhan and said that he missed his dear sister Swaraj.

"Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today," said Naidu in a tweet. Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year.

Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)