Left Menu
Development News Edition

A subdued Raksha Bandhan in Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic

Neetu Bhatia was a bit upset as she would have celebrated Rakhi with her cousin after a long time this year, but the pandemic did not let it happen. Hopefully we will celebrate the festival together next year," she said With travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic and apprehensions about going out, Rahul Bhardwaj could not meet his sister who lives in a different city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:32 IST
A subdued Raksha Bandhan in Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were little subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other. “Travelling was not an option this year but it's the bond that matters the most. I ordered rakhi and sweets for my brother and he sent me gifts. We had a video call with all cousins too,” said Sweety Gaur, a city resident. Neetu Bhatia was a bit upset as she would have celebrated Rakhi with her cousin after a long time this year, but the pandemic did not let it happen. "Some differences had cropped up between us over the last few years and we had not celebrated the festival since then. But over the last year, we resolved our differences and I had planned to surprise him by visiting him this time. “But I could not meet him. I sent him Rakhi and sweets and wished him over phone. Hopefully we will celebrate the festival together next year," she said

With travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic and apprehensions about going out, Rahul Bhardwaj could not meet his sister who lives in a different city. "This is the first time that it has happened but this is the need of the hour. We need to keep ourselves safe and our loved ones safe too,” he said. People also relied on homemade sweets and dishes to celebrate the festival as they were not sure about the quality of sweets available outside. "The festival was a bit different this year. I got homemade barfi for my brothers and did not buy anything from outside. We are also not going anywhere and just spending time with our family," said Shivani Rawat

Said Nimrat Kaur, “We celebrated Rakhi at home only. I made homemade rakhi and sweets were made at home too. After the lockdown was announced, we did not order anything from outside and only groceries have been bought.” PTI SLB/GJS TIRTIR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials

Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. A comparative anal...

It's been very fulfilling: Vidya Balan on 15 years in Bollywood

From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry and the Bollywood star says she is grateful to be living the only dream she had to be an actor. There have been ups and downs along the jour...

VP Naidu describes Raksha Bandhan as special day for all sisters and brothers

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that emphasis on family system and values is a unique feature of Indian culture and festivals play an important role in preserving and promoting these values.In a Facebook post on the oc...

Women Cong MLAs tie Rakhis on CM’s wrist

Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok GehlotMinister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020