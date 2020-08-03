Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP to organise live telecast of Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

Lighting of 11 lakh earthen lamps, a mega laser show, and live telecast of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through LED screens across the city are some of the events being planned by the Delhi BJP to make the occasion "memorable".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:49 IST
Delhi BJP to organise live telecast of Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

Lighting of 11 lakh earthen lamps, a mega laser show, and live telecast of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through LED screens across the city are some of the events being planned by the Delhi BJP to make the occasion "memorable". Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Monday that Lord Rama lives in the hearts of crores of people and the BJP has been at the forefront of the movement for construction of his temple in Ayodhya which is why it wants the occasion to be remembered by generations to come.

"It is a matter of great pride and joy for us that after 500 years, the dream of Ram temple is going to be realised on August 5. We have planned a series of events to make the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony a memorable moment for everyone in Delhi," he told PTI. Many people would have loved to go to Ayodhya for the ceremony which is not possible now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gupta said.

Delhi BJP workers will distribute 11 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) among the people across the city on Tuesday, that will be lighted on the evening of August 5 to mark the occasion, he said. "A mega laser show is also being planned for the occasion at a prominent location in the city but it is yet to be finalised," said the Delhi BJP president.

Giant LED screens are being installed at prominent places in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, for people to watch live telecast of the ceremony. Party MPs, MLAs, Delhi BJP office bearers and other senior leaders will be present at these locations to watch the ceremony, he said. Social distancing norm and other COVID-19 protocols will be fully observed, he said.

"Lord Rama is not only worshipped by crores of Hindus but he also symbolises cultural nationalism. So, bhoomi pujan for his grand temple at Ayodhya, thanks to the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumes a huge significance for us as well as the society at large," Gupta stated. A 'Kavi Sammelan' titled "kaviyon Ki Sham, Ram Ke Naam" at the Delhi BJP office are part of the celebrations, he said.

"The Kavi Sammelan will be dedicated to Lord Rama and many prominent Hindi poets will take part in it. The programme will be held at the Delhi BJP office at 4 pm on Tuesday and telecast live," he said. Community feasts will be organised by many party leaders and workers in different parts of the city on that day. Also, the municipal corporations have been instructed to ensure cleanliness around temples on the day, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February announced in Lok Sabha formation of a trust to construct  Ram temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust  has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials

Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. A comparative anal...

It's been very fulfilling: Vidya Balan on 15 years in Bollywood

From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry and the Bollywood star says she is grateful to be living the only dream she had to be an actor. There have been ups and downs along the jour...

VP Naidu describes Raksha Bandhan as special day for all sisters and brothers

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that emphasis on family system and values is a unique feature of Indian culture and festivals play an important role in preserving and promoting these values.In a Facebook post on the oc...

Women Cong MLAs tie Rakhis on CM’s wrist

Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok GehlotMinister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020