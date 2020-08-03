Delhi BJP to organise live telecast of Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

Lighting of 11 lakh earthen lamps, a mega laser show, and live telecast of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through LED screens across the city are some of the events being planned by the Delhi BJP to make the occasion "memorable". Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Monday that Lord Rama lives in the hearts of crores of people and the BJP has been at the forefront of the movement for construction of his temple in Ayodhya which is why it wants the occasion to be remembered by generations to come.

"It is a matter of great pride and joy for us that after 500 years, the dream of Ram temple is going to be realised on August 5. We have planned a series of events to make the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony a memorable moment for everyone in Delhi," he told PTI. Many people would have loved to go to Ayodhya for the ceremony which is not possible now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gupta said.

Delhi BJP workers will distribute 11 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) among the people across the city on Tuesday, that will be lighted on the evening of August 5 to mark the occasion, he said. "A mega laser show is also being planned for the occasion at a prominent location in the city but it is yet to be finalised," said the Delhi BJP president.

Giant LED screens are being installed at prominent places in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, for people to watch live telecast of the ceremony. Party MPs, MLAs, Delhi BJP office bearers and other senior leaders will be present at these locations to watch the ceremony, he said. Social distancing norm and other COVID-19 protocols will be fully observed, he said.

"Lord Rama is not only worshipped by crores of Hindus but he also symbolises cultural nationalism. So, bhoomi pujan for his grand temple at Ayodhya, thanks to the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumes a huge significance for us as well as the society at large," Gupta stated. A 'Kavi Sammelan' titled "kaviyon Ki Sham, Ram Ke Naam" at the Delhi BJP office are part of the celebrations, he said.

"The Kavi Sammelan will be dedicated to Lord Rama and many prominent Hindi poets will take part in it. The programme will be held at the Delhi BJP office at 4 pm on Tuesday and telecast live," he said. Community feasts will be organised by many party leaders and workers in different parts of the city on that day. Also, the municipal corporations have been instructed to ensure cleanliness around temples on the day, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February announced in Lok Sabha formation of a trust to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.