Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026: A Tribute to PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India

The Delhi BJP kickstarts the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026' to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and his 25 years in public service. The campaign includes blood donation camps and cultural events, emphasizing the PM's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:33 IST
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026: A Tribute to PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India
Delhi Vidhansabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a grand celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party launched the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026.' This month-long campaign underscores a commitment to public service, as reflected in its theme 'Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva Hai.'

The campaign commenced with blood donation camps organized by all 14 Delhi BJP district organizations, the Yuva Morcha, and the Delhi Government. As the sun set, thousands of 'Ashirwad Ke Diye' lights illuminated across iconic locations in Delhi, symbolizing blessings and gratitude for the Prime Minister's contribution to India’s growth.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated the campaign, participating in the blood donation drive and attending a street play depicting PM Modi’s dedication to public service. Leaders, including National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, emphasized the ongoing transformation of India under Modi's leadership, striving for a developed nation by 2047.

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