Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brave girl dies while trying to save friend in Meghalaya

A 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya died after falling into a river while trying to help her friend who was slipping into a waterfall, police said on Monday. Without worrying for her own safety, she reached out and saved her friend. But while trying to do so, she fell into the river, Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills district, Abraham T Sangma said.

PTI | Tura | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:50 IST
Brave girl dies while trying to save friend in Meghalaya

A 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya died after falling into a river while trying to help her friend who was slipping into a waterfall, police said on Monday. The incident took place at 2:30 pm on Sunday when the girl along with three of her friends went to the waterfall at the Daram Gurakol stream near Rongkuchong village, they said.

The girl, identified as Mima Patiasa K Sangma, saw one of her friends losing balance and slipping into the water while they were standing near the edge of the waterfall. Without worrying for her own safety, she reached out and saved her friend.

But while trying to do so, she fell into the river, Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills district, Abraham T Sangma said. "Her body was recovered from the downstream of the river and handed over to the family after post-mortem," he said.

Eyewitnesses said, the water current was extremely strong with rocks protruding along the path of the waterfall as well in most parts of the river which may have led to her death. "We are extremely proud of her act and that she selflessly gave her life to save another. Our thoughts are with her family at this moment of tragedy. Her sacrifice let one of her friend's live," a neighbour said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Few bandhs, stone-pelting incidents since abrogation of Article 370 last year: Officials

Fall in stone-pelting incidents and continued crackdown on separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are key factors of a decreasing trend of violence since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, officials said on Monday. A comparative anal...

It's been very fulfilling: Vidya Balan on 15 years in Bollywood

From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry and the Bollywood star says she is grateful to be living the only dream she had to be an actor. There have been ups and downs along the jour...

VP Naidu describes Raksha Bandhan as special day for all sisters and brothers

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that emphasis on family system and values is a unique feature of Indian culture and festivals play an important role in preserving and promoting these values.In a Facebook post on the oc...

Women Cong MLAs tie Rakhis on CM’s wrist

Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok GehlotMinister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied Rakhi on the wrist of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020