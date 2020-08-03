Brave girl dies while trying to save friend in Meghalaya

A 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya died after falling into a river while trying to help her friend who was slipping into a waterfall, police said on Monday. The incident took place at 2:30 pm on Sunday when the girl along with three of her friends went to the waterfall at the Daram Gurakol stream near Rongkuchong village, they said.

The girl, identified as Mima Patiasa K Sangma, saw one of her friends losing balance and slipping into the water while they were standing near the edge of the waterfall. Without worrying for her own safety, she reached out and saved her friend.

But while trying to do so, she fell into the river, Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills district, Abraham T Sangma said. "Her body was recovered from the downstream of the river and handed over to the family after post-mortem," he said.

Eyewitnesses said, the water current was extremely strong with rocks protruding along the path of the waterfall as well in most parts of the river which may have led to her death. "We are extremely proud of her act and that she selflessly gave her life to save another. Our thoughts are with her family at this moment of tragedy. Her sacrifice let one of her friend's live," a neighbour said.